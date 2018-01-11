This UNSEEN PIC of Taimur from his first birthday bash will leave you with many questions

It’s been a while since we spotted our favourite royalty – Taimur Ali Khan. Now, we have a picture of his from his birthday that was celebrated in Pataudi where the little boy was seen having a lot of fun. This image has made the rest of our day much better. You can see him playing out in the open with a bag next to him. But his attention is on his parents who have lied down next to him to watch him play. Well, we don’t blame them. We can keep watching Taimur for hours without flinching. He is that cute! But we are really dying to know what his parents are telling him.

If you notice, Sharmila Tagore, too, seems amused by all that is happening. We told you what Taimur got as a gift – a forest. Yes, Kareena’s dietitian Rujuta Diwekar decided to plant over 100 trees on the occasion of Taimur’s first birthday and declared that the land now belongs to Taimur. She wrote on Instagram, “A little forest for Taimur. A little boy can never have enough of birds, bees and butterflies and so we have put together a small forest as a birthday gift for the little big boy, Taimur, in Sonave. It’s a special forest, one that thrives on intercropping and i hope that as he grows he too will thrive in and celebrate a diverse society. A society where people live together through and due to their distinctions.” As of now, the kid doesn’t know what he owns, so he is busy chatting with his parents. Check out the image here… (Also read: Saif-Kareena have a nickname for Taimur and it is just as small and sweet as the little one himself)

TBH we aren’t the only one who are obsessing over Taimur. Even his uncles and aunts are going gaga over him. At Kapoor’s annual Christmas lunch, he was the star of the party. Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and others just couldn’t get enough of him. They even made him dance on Punjabi songs. So this Khan is a heart-stealer already and he is just 1 year old.