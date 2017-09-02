This veteran actor slapped Ranveer Singh 24 times!

Ranveer Singh who is busy shooting for his upcoming, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, Padmavati, revealed that he got slapped by veteran actor, Raza Murad, 24 times! Yes, you read that right. According to a report, while filming a scene, Raza Murad, who is playing the character of Jalaluddin Khiljee, was supposed to slap Ranveer Singh but being the perfectionist, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is, he made Ranveer Singh and Raza Murad do several retakes of the scene. Which is 24 to be precise and by the end of it, Ranveer Singh was left with a red face.

Taking to Twitter, Ranveer Singh confirmed the news as she shared the snapshot of a newspaper cut out carrying the same news and captioned it as, “True story! #Padmavati”

Interestingly, this will be the third time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Raza Murad will be working together. They have earlier worked in Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Also read: Shahid Kapoor: Can’t wait to get back on the sets of Padmavati

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and also stars Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Rattan Singh. Just yesterday, Shahid shared a pic on his Instagram with the caption, “back to the #moochh can’t wait to get back on set #padmavati”

Releasing on November 17, 2017, Padmavati is based on the fable of Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone), the most beautiful queens in Indian lore. Shahid Kapoor plays her husband, Raja Rattan Singh while Ranveer Singh plays Delhi emperor Allaudin Khilji, who gets obsessed with Padmini’s beauty. Also read: Ranveer Singh to turn producer for Rohit Shetty’s Temper remake?

