This video of Gigi Hadid interviewing Zayn Malik will make you cry

We still can’t believe Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are no longer together. I mean, didn’t we all believe their relationship was what fairytales are made of? They made us believe in love, restored our faith in relationships. Whether it was through their mushy posts on Instagram or just how beautifully they would compliment each other as a couple, there was all that called for a happily every after. But unfortunately like they say, not all dreams come true. Zayn and Gigi have mutually parted ways, ending their 2 and a half years relationship. As Gigi tweeted, “Breakup statements always seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years not only in the relationship but in life in general. I am forever grateful for the love, time and lesson Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever is meant to be will always be. – G” Also read: Heartbreaking! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announce their breakup after dating for more than two years

It’s indeed a very depressing day for all Gigi and Zayn fans who always looked up to their relationship. In fact, what’s worse is when you rewind back to all their good times and realise what an adorable couple they were. Take for instance this throwback video which has Gigi interviewing Zayn and introducing him as the most handsome person on her show. But the highlight of the video is only when she asks him If you were alone, who would you want next to you and all that Zayn replies is, “You”…..Why did they have to split?? Whyyyy??? Watch the full video below and tell me if it doesn’t break your heart:

Although for now Gigi and Zayn have called it quits but you never know, if Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez can get back together, then we can always hope our favourite couple too reconciles at some point in time, no?