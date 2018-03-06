This video of Janhvi Kapoor celebrating her 21st birthday at an old age home will make Sridevi smile down at her

We were the first ones to tell you about how Janhvi Kapoor will be spending her birthday. The kid turned 21 today and spent the day at an old age home. We have a video of her from the event where all the people at the orphanage are singing Happy Birthday to her and she is smiling at them. It breaks our heart to see her here. Few days ago, Janhvi lost her mother, Sridevi, due to accidental drowning. The whole nation mourned with her and felt her loss. Today, the debutante posted a request for everyone on her social media account. She wrote, “On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you.” If that didn’t make you choke, we don’t know what will. It pains to see such a young girl grow up without her mother – someone who has been with her always, guiding her, caring for her. (Also read: Wait, did Janhvi Kapoor just hint at her relationship status with ‘special friend’ Akshat? View pic)

At this old age home, Janhvi can be seen posing with three cakes. It’s a tradition that the mother and daughter have followed since many years to celebrate her special day like this. Even after Sridevi is gone, Janhvi is continuing to do the same. That’s why they say daughters are always best! Check out the video and pictures here…

Sonam Kapoor wrote a lovely birthday post for Janhvi. Even her step sister Anshula Kapoor stood up for her when someone tried to troll Janhvi on Instagram.