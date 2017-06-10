This video of Raveena Tandon seducing Ashish Bisht in Shab will leave you stunned – watch now

After impressing one and all with a fantastic performance in Maatr, Raveena Tandon is back with yet another intriguing film – Shab. However, this time around she will be seen in a very different avatar than her last. In Shab, the actress plays a diva with shades of grey. Though this is nothing to surprise to you, but wait till you watch this exclusive video that we got our hands on. In a particular scene for the movie, Raveena Tandon will be seen seducing an aspiring actor played by Ashish Bisht. The scene is so hot that you will totally be stunned. We got an exclusive teaser of the sequence, where you will see Raveena turning up the heat with her co-star.

In the video, we see Raveena and Ashish talking to each other. Raveena asks her if he wants to touch her, to which Ashish replies positively. What follows will totally blow your mind. Check out the exclusive preview of the passionate scene from Shab right here and tell us what you thought about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Shab song O Saathi: Arijit Singh-Mithoon recreate the magic of Aashiqui 2 with this heart-wrenching number)

For those of you who don’t know, Shab is a film set in Delhi, which stars Raveena, Ashish, Arpita Chatterjee and French actor Simon Frenay. It is a story of people coming from different walks of life, some in the search of love and some for fulfilling their dreams. How they get caught in the web of circumstances of an unforgiving city forms the rest of the story. You will see a love triangle, love, lust, seduction, lies, deceit and even murder in Shab. Directed by Onir, the movie is scheduled to release in India on July 30 and we can’t wait to watch this one. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about Shab right here…