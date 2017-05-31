This video of Salman Khan chewing his denim threads has gone viral, does the actor suffer from Pica?

A video of Salman Khan from Tubelight promotions has gone viral. The Dabangg star is seen plucking out a thread from his ripped denim, rolling it and then casually popping it into his mouth. Of course he removes it and spits it out after a while. Now everyone on social media is busy talking about this clip. Well, we looked a little deeper into this and found that it’s not so unusual after all. A deficiency sometimes gets people to eat things that are not exactly edible products. And this disorder is called Pica. To give you more details we looked up a popular health site who described this disorder as – “People who have non-food cravings — the need to ingest chalk, pebbles, wire, and the like — may have an eating disorder called pica. Yes, it can cause gastrointestinal problems, and yes, it is treatable.”

We bet that as kids at least some of us indulged in some non food cravings, right? But when Salman does something it’s bound go viral. The actor seemed to be lost in thought and in a way mindlessly ended up eating his own piece of cloth. Salman looked visibly tired/bored in the clip, could be the actor wasn’t interested in the topic that was being discussed. Or may be he was just exhausted and got carried away with his thoughts. Whatever the case, we bet that Salman Khan doesn’t give a damn. And if anything at all the actor might laugh out the loudest after watching this clip.



The actor will be soon seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. This is the third film that Salman and Kabir will come together for after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who marks her Bollywood debut with this film. Tubelight will release on June 23, Eid this year.