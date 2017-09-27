This video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia indulging in PDA in London is going viral

One of the most written about, alleged, love affairs of Bollywood will probably be that of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia‘s. While a lot has been written about the two in media since their heydays to up until few years ago, it was all hearsay. But recently a video of Sunny and Dimple is making a lot of noise and is going viral on the internet where the superstars are seen indulging in PDA. The video which was shot in London last month has Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia sitting on a bench holding hands. The video is similar to Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s pics that went viral couple of weeks ago. Here Dimple Kapadia is seen smoking, while Sunny Deol is sitting alongside her while waiting for a bus.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Dimple and Sunny were spotted at a bus stop by a fan, who shot them and uploaded the video on YouTube, last month. Mirror further reports that Sunny had especially travelled to London to spend some quality time with Dimple. Also read: Sunny Deol on competition in Bollywood: It is not a sport that who will cross to come first

Check out the video below:

For the uninitiated, few weeks ago Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan‘s pics went viral on the internet and that sent their fans in a state of frenzy. In the pic Ranbir and Mahira both are seen hanging out. Many are making assumptions as to when these pics were taken and and where. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan confirm their relationship with these candid pics?

