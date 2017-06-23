This video of Tiger Shroff rehearsing for his MJ tribute is bloody fantastic

You may not love his movies and you may find faults in her performance, but his dancing is way beyond your critique. Tiger Shroff is the finest dancer when it comes to leading Bollywood men, proving time and again what a fantastic mover on feet he is. What can we say about the lad who looks up to the late king of dance Michael Jackson and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. In his upcoming movie, Munna Michael, we see him playing an ardent Michael Jackson fan who will be teaching Nawazuddin Siddiqui, playing a Delhi gangster some dance moves.

Currently, Tiger Shroff is in Pune where he is busy rehearsing for a special tribute to Michael Jackson performing some cool moves in the process. Tiger Shroff has posted a video of his rehearsal, a long uncut video that has him doing no wrong move when it comes to setting the dance floor ablaze. I may have said this many a times before, but if Michael Jackson would have been alive, he would have been super proud seeing those moves.

Here’s the video…

As for where he will be performing these moves, check out this tweet below…

Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael is scheduled to release in July. Bangalore girl Niddhi Agerwal is the heroine in the movie, which is directed by Tiger’s favourite film-maker Sabbir Khan. After that he will start working on the Bollywood remake of Rambo, which is made by Siddharth Anand.