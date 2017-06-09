This yet to debut star kid was seen bitching out her competitor during a gym session

Bollywood is one such industry where becoming a rival is quicker and easier than becoming friends. Forget actors who have strived their way to the top, even star kids have a sort of rivalry among them. And our little birdie has got you one such juicy news about two star kids who seem to kind of dislike each other. Both the star kids are yet to make their debuts in Bollywood and have constantly been in the news be it for speculations about their first Bollywood film or for their gorgeous fashion sense. Though they have attended the same parties together and posed like BFFs for pics, looks like they don’t really get along well with each other.

That’s not it. The two have even dated the same guy once (not at the same time). One of the star kids was heard bitching the other one out in the gym. She told one of her friends that the other star kid always picks up the leftovers and that she (Star Kid 1) used to date the guy she (Star Kid 2) is seeing later. She also spilled details about the guy saying that he is a non-celebrity whose father is into real estate. The boy has one crooked tooth, which she had asked him to fix. (ALSO READ: This yet to debut star kid’s love affair with a newcomer from filmi family has got tongues wagging)

After being scolded by his father for not focusing on studies, the boy refused to get his teeth fixed because of which the first star kid broke up with him. But she clearly hates the other celeb kid’s guts to date the same guy. Well, this kind of rivalry even before a film release is quite surprising, don’t you think? And we thought these two fashionistas will be good buddies some day. Though one has confirmed her debut film, the other one is yet to pick a film.

Can you guess who these celeb kids are, who became rivals faster than friends? Well, it’s not really that difficult. Guess and tell us who you think it is in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.