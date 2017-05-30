This yet to debut star kid’s love affair with a newcomer from filmi family has got tongues wagging

Love is in the air and a look at our Bollywood stars’ real life and you’d want to believe that celebrities are now okay flaunting their relationships than hiding their love affairs. And looks like this new couple in tinsel town is throwing caution to the air. A yet to debut in Bollywood star kid seems to have found her beau and it is none other than another young hero who also belongs to a filmi family. While buzz was that the young beauty, who is the protege of a filmmaker known to launch Bollywood star kids, was to debut under the director banner. Reports also suggested that the pretty girl might feature opposite this young hero in a not so commercial film, which has been delayed for quite some time now. Rumours got more stronger when the duo was spotted together in a not-so-glamorous avatar enjoying a late night dinner date. The actor has not yet made his mark in films, in fact his debut movie fizzled. However, his good looks and nose for hatke stories has made him someone to watch out for. The lady in question is being extremely choosy about her first film and we hear that mommy dearest is taking keen interest in her projects.

Looks like the duo do not want their relationship to become the talk of town, however people have already got a whiff of their love story. The hero had mentioned that he was looking for love in one of BollywoodLife’s interviews while promoting his debut venture and seems like he has now found it too. While the two have not really made any public appearances together, inside buzz is that the actor is taking keen interest in his ladylove’s filmi career. The young to-be heroine has a lot of pressure considering that she belongs to a filmi family. That’s not all, she’s already being pitted against an actress who debuted a few years ago under the same banner. And to top it there’s another film family who is promoting their young daughter as an actress to watch out for. With so much pressure, will this young gal manage to keep her relationship with the hero going? Well, watch this space for more such inside news and gossip.

And yes, if you’ve guessed the celebrity then don’t forget to post it in the comments box below…