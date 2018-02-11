Tholi Prema box office collection day 1: Varun Tej – Rashi Khanna’s film gets off to a decent start, earns Rs 9.5 crore

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Tollywood has given us a reason to celebrate love in the form of Tholi Prema. Varun Tej’s latest film also starring Rashi Khanna is a story on first love. The underlying theme isMemories, good or bad they always stay with you. From the looks of the trailer, the movie promised to be an intense romantic affair. Rashi Khanna and Varun Tej’s chemistry was especially adored by fans. And now on its release, the movie has received decent reviews. Rashi Khanna and Varun Tej’s chemistry has been raved about by critics. Both have been praised for their individual performances. Apart from reviews, the movie has got off to a decent start as it raked in Rs 9.5 crores. Considering the positive word of mouth, the movie is expected to perform better.

The romantic drama is helmed by Venky Alluri. Interestingly Varun Tej’s last hit was also a romantic story. So why did Varun Tej take u yet another love story? Wasn’t there a concern that he would be typecast? “People must be wondering why I’m doing two back-to-back love stories. Venky’s love story is very different and that’s why I didn’t mind doing these films in succession. Both of these films have their own charm. Even though Fidaa was a love story, Sekhar’s touch and presentation made it stand out. Similarly, Venky has perceived love so differently and that’s what makes his film different.” stated the actor in an earlier interview.

Varun Tej was last seen in Fidaa, one of the biggest of 2017 that also starred Sai Pallavi. The movie marked her debut in Tollywood. And here’s delivering another hit! Let’s see if Varun Tej’s Tholi Prema managed to beat Fidaa in coming days.