Tholi Prema: Varun Tej returns with another romantic saga but this time it’s about celebrating first love

Tholi Prema starring Varun Tej and Rashi Khanna is finally out with its first teaser. It opens with a monologue by Varun who is talking about his first love. He seems to be pulling off a dark yet vulnerable character. Apart from his character, the backdrop also lends a certain melancholy with the evening skies set against a vast ocean. The surrounding seems to be of a place abroad. It’s beautiful yet desolate. If you think about it, the surrounding is a reflection of what Varun is actually going through. He on the look out for his first love and it’s not going to be easy. Considering Rashi Khanna is playing the female lead, it makes us think she might the one being referred to in the teaser. Apart from the actor and the backdrop, Thaman’s soulful title track also lends depth to the otherwise simple teaser. We bet Tholi Prema song is going to be the next Adiga Adiga! This film will hit theatres on February 9th, 2018. With the film releasing a week before Valentine’s Day, the makers could not have chosen a more apt time.

Interestingly, in 1998 there was another film by the same name that starred Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Reddy in the lead. The film back then, won a National Award for the Best Feature Film in Telugu. It also won the Nandi Award. This was later remade in Hindi as Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. But what really connects both these films is that Varun Tej happens to be Pawan Kalyan’s nephew! So, will the 2018 Tholi Prema live up to the 1998 one? Will Varun Tej step into Pawan Kalyan’s shoes and give it his own twist? We will have to wait and watch.

Varun was last seen in Fidaa opposite Sai Pallavi. The film went on to become of the biggest surprise hits of 2017. Apart from Sai Pallavi’s performance, Varun – Pallavi’s paring was also hugely praised. The film also fared phenomenally overseas