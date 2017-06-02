Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum teaser: Fahadh Faasil just started an interesting conversation and we can’t wait to know more

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is currently shooting for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. The film is helmed by Dileesh Pothan, Fans are thrilled about the actor-director duo coming together again. And now to pique our excitement the makers have released a teaser. The scene begins with Suraj looking dead bored, The shadow of the window and of somebody else’s hand falls on his face. The other character in question is also bored and snapping his fingers. You can hear the radio and the crickets croaking outside. The monotonous mood has just set in when the other character talks – Aren’t you from Vaikkom? Camer’s focus turns to him, who is none other than Fahadh Faasil. When Suraj confirms, Fahahd mentions he had come there for Ashtami. Suraj doesn’t think too much until something strikes him as odd and he asks – why. It ends with Fahadh Fasil’s slow smile. With minmial dialogue and expressive BGM, the teaser has set the base for an interesting story that we can’t wait to know more of. Reports suggest the story revolves aorund four people who meet for the first time at a police station.

Debutante Nimisha Sanjayan will be part of this movie. Alencier Ley and Soubin Shahir will also play crucial roles. The genius Bijbal is the man behind the awesome background score. Rajeev Ravi will head photography this time.

The last time Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh Fasil came together, they created Maheshinte Pratkaaran. The film became a huge commercial and critical success. In fact it was one of the top contenders for the best films for the 46th Kerala State Awards. Fahadh’s performance and the story were hugely praised. No wonder fans are kicked about Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. What do they have in store this time? Can’t wait to catch more.