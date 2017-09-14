Three times Deepika Padukone showed that she was dying to work with Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone, who made her debut in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has indeed come a long way in Bollywood. The actress has not only carved her own niche in the industry but has also worked her way up to the top, one film at a time. Currently, she is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood and is known to be extremely careful about the roles she picks. And not surprisingly, all actors are vying to work with her.

However, what comes as a surprise is that a leading Khan is also queuing up to star with the actress in a film. Yes, we are indeed talking about Salman Khan. And from what we hear, the two will soon be pairing up for Kick 2. Isn’t that rather exciting? We are sure you are already counting the days for the film’s release as seeing the two together sure would be a treat. However, you would be surprised to know that this is not the only film that the two were considered for. In fact, Salman and Deepika were apparently considered for films like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jai Ho and even Sultan. But, call it fate or just bad luck, the actors couldn’t come together. And at most times, it was Deepika who had opted out of the project. (Also read: Not Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone will romance Salman Khan in Kick 2?)

Speculations were rife that Deepika was turning down films starring Salman because of her loyalties towards Shah Rukh Khan. But DP cleared the air on this when she stated that she was not a part of any camps and had worked with anyone she wished to, since the beginning of her career. Apart from citing date issues, Deepika apparently turned down a few films as she thought that the roles she was being offered weren’t meaty enough. Considering Deepika’s choice of films, it is quite obvious that the actress is trying to steer clear of films that feature her merely as an eye-candy.

Needless to say, the actress has often been questioned about her willingness to work with Salman and she has always answered in the positive. Here are the three instances when the actress was vocal about pairing up with Bhai…

When asked if she wanted to work with Salman, she had said, “I want to work with Salman soon, hopefully.”

When asked as to when would she sign a film with the actor, she stated, “I want to do a film with him, but it has to be the right film at the right time.”

And this one time, when she didn’t hold back and answered, “Forget the film and who will direct it; I believe working with Salman will be an experience in itself, and I would love to go through that. We have been offered many films in the past. The first movie that was proposed to me was alongside Salman. At that point, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t even an actor then. Unfortunately, every film that we have tried to associate in after that, hasn’t worked out for different reasons. Salman and I aren’t going anywhere. I am sure there will be more opportunities.”

Given her heartfelt confessions, it is evident that she is as gung-ho about working with Salman as her fans and we are.