Thugs Of Hindostan will be completed by March end, says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The fantasy adventure film, which went on the floors in the last year will be wrapped up by March end, confirmed Aamir Khan. Mr Perfectionist said, “I am going abroad for a few days. Once I am back, we will resume shooting the climax in Rajasthan. The film will be completed by March end.” When asked about leaked pictures of him and Senior Bachchan from the sets he said, “Ideally, the pictures should not have been leaked”.

He confirmed that the first look will be launch through an official poster. “My look is still (being) kept under wraps. Of course, I am wearing the earrings and the nose ring, but my hair is quite long in the film and that will be out with the poster.” The actor held a special conference for the success of Secret Superstar in China. Commenting on its stupendous performance, the 52-year old actor said, “Some of my films have released in China and I’ve realised their emotional frequency is very similar to ours. Indian stories touch their hearts. Because our cultures are similar, I feel when we watch their films too we will like them.” (Also Read: From Aamir Khan to his marriage; 5 SHOCKING revelations by Salman Khan you must know about)

Coming back to Thugs of Hindostan, the film is the most expensive film produced by Yash Raj Films till date. The film marks the second time collaboration between director Vijay Krishna Acharya and actors Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif after Dhoom 3. It also stars Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal role. Thugs of Hindostan is all set to hit the screens on November 7 during the festive weekend of Diwali. Anyway, are you excited to watch the first look of the film? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…