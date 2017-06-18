Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi share some heartwarming messages on Father’s Day

The fervour for India vs Pakistan match today is at its peak but let’s not forget the daddies who are going to yell at the TV while they watch the match. And of course, wish them Happy Father’s Day! Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to share their wishes for their daddy dearest. While many celebs have spoken about just how proud and happy they are to be their father’s children, some Bollywood daddies have stated how they are fortunate to be fathering their children. From Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff, everyone has wished their fathers in the sweetest ways possible. Of course, they have shared pics with their Pops and it’s super cute.

By sharing a nice image of herself with father, Alia thanked Mahesh Bhatt for sharing the same DNA. How adorable! She said, “Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA, now we’re both fabulous!! The core of all my inspiration!!!! I love you my friend ” On a similar note, Tiger shared a rather uncannily similar pic of himself and dad Jackie Shroff and stated how lucky he was to be his son. He tweeted, “So lucky to be his son…n so unlucky to try n take his legacy forward.” So while the lucky kids called out their dads with posts, Emraan Hashmi had a different take on the day. He put up pics with his son and said how proud he was to be his father. Some superheros don’t wear capes. Proud to be this one’s father . Happy fathers day !!” tweeted the actor.

Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA, now we’re both fabulous!! The core of all my inspiration!!!! I love you my friend #happyfathersday A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength & kindness in my life #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/qqaNKW30gb — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 18, 2017

Some superheros don’t wear capes. Proud to be this one’s father . Happy fathers day !! pic.twitter.com/XAaPIFoiln — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 18, 2017

Just received the most amazing message from Vivaan Veer & Ameyaa Nirvana….greatest feeling in the world! Happy #FathersDay everyone! pic.twitter.com/p6cd3c3G16 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) June 18, 2017

