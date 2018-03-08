Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are cute goofballs in this still from Baaghi 2 song O Saathi – view pic

Whoever watched the trailer of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 that was unveiled few weeks back, was blown away with the glimpse of those high octane action sequences. But a set of people who were expecting a sneak peek at Tiger and Disha’s chemistry were disappointed for there was not more than one shot of them seen together. However, those fans, who were disheartened are going to be very delighted as the second song from Baaghi 2 will be out tomorrow (March 9). Titled, O Saathi, this one is a romantic showcasing Tiger and Disha’s chemistry.

We have a still from the song in which we see Tiger and Disha in a goofy mode as the former places a basketball on her head.

The song is crooned and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, while Arko has penned the lyrics. Like you, even we can’t wait for tomorrow as we will finally get to see Tiger and Dishan’s sweet chemistry on-screen. ALSO READ: Bang Bang! Tiger Shroff goes all guns blazing in the third poster of Baaghi 2

The sequel to the 2016’s Baaghi, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. While we are waiting for the sequel to release, the makers have already announced the third installment, which will have Tiger in the lead and will be directed by choreographer-director, Ahmed Khan, who has directed the second part.

Baaghi 2 also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is slated to release on 30th March 2018.