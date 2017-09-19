Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani seem in the celebratory mood as they start shooting for Baaghi 2 – View pic

The shooting for the second installment of Baaghi, featuring actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, has started.

Tiger, who was also seen in the first installment of the movie in 2016, on Monday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph from the film’s set. In the photograph Tiger, Disha, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan can be seen. (Also read: After Ranveer Singh for Bajirao Mastani, has Tiger Shroff gone bald for Baaghi 2?)

“And so it begins ‘Baaghi 2’. Ahmed Khan, Dish Patani, Shaira Ahmed Khan Sajid Nadiadwala,” Tiger captioned the image.

As is evident from the picture, the shoot of the film kickstarted on Subhan Nadiadwala’s birthday and the celebrations were extended.

Disha, on Tuesday morning, shared the same photograph and captioned it: “And that’s how we kickstart ‘Baaghi 2’ Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan. Abhi toh humne start kiya hai (We have just started).”

Tiger will be seen turning nearly bald for the film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018. Baaghi, a martial arts film directed by Sabbir Khan in 2016, featured Tiger and actress Shraddha Kapoor. The story revolved around Dhanushkodi, a man, who pledged to kill Santosh. So his father sends him away and hires Murthy to masquerade as Santosh. Murthy is in love with Santosh’s cousin and hence willing to risk his life.