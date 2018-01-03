Tiger Shroff and Prateik Babbar seek inspiration from SRK and Sunny Deol’s Darr to shoot a chase sequence for Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff has impressed everyone with his mindblowing stunts and breath-taking action sequences. But this time, the Junior Shroff went an extra-mile and shot for a high-octane chase sequence, along with co-star, Prateik Babbar. The sequence was shot in the narrow bylanes of Goa and it took three months for director, Ahmed Khan, to plan them. As per a Mid-day report, a source said, “Ahmed did not want to film a regular action scene in Goa like other filmmakers do. He connected with the government and took a blanket permission to shoot across the state. The chase sequence between Tiger and Prateik sees them shoot past the streets of Panjim, Dona Paula and Candolim.”

The source further added, “The setup, including the police stalls, shops and the cars and buses, was entirely created by the team. A minimum of 10 to 12 cameras followed the actors when on the run. The duo cut through cars, jumped off buses, and landed on vehicles.” The sequence was shot over six days, in fact, Ahmed Khan turned to a scene of Yash Chopra’s Darr scene and saw the chase sequence between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol for the inspiration. “It took the unit three months, five recces and several storyboarding sessions to pull it off.” (Also Read: Disha Patani’s bikini, Tiger Shroff’s abs set Maldives on fire in 2018; view pics)

The fascinating part of this action scene was that both the actors refused to use body-doubles and performed the stunts on their own. “There are no body-doubles or cables in the scene. The actors were running at high speeds for multiple takes. Thus, the training given to them was exhaustive. After every three takes, the team had to break for an hour to give the actors time to unwind. There was an ambulance, dietician and physiotherapist on sets every day.” While the maximum portion of the film has already been completed, the climax which is yet to filmed will be shot in Krabi, Thailand in next month. Baaghi 2 also stars Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in the lead role. The action entertainer will hit screens on April 27, 2018, and will clash with Manikarnika and 2.0 at the box office.