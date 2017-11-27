Tiger Shroff calls a fan STUPID for trying a dangerous stunt – read tweet

Tiger Shroff is the perfect role model for the new generation. He is so grounded and rational that you will be surprised. He understands the responsibility a star has towards his fans and thus he didn’t hesitate to call one of his admirers stupid when the latter tried to do a life-risking stunt. It’s high time people realise their favourite stars will not applaud them when they do something so nonsensical.

It so happened that a fan of the actor posted a video on Twitter wherein he can be seen trying to fight his fear of heights. He jumps from a high wall on the ground and is left with a sprained ankle. He even limps after he lands on the ground. But he takes it all as an attempt to fight his fear. Tiger wasn’t amused at all. He reprimanded him with strong words for doing such a silly thing. He even requested the guy to not do such things in future as superheroes in films do it in a controlled environment. Check out his tweet right here…

Sorry…but that’s so stupid of u to try something like that, never risk ur life. When action heroes performs something alike on screens, they do it with safety and under the supervision of professionals. Never ever try doing all this on ur own. 🙏#disappointedtoseethis — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 26, 2017

Fortunately, the fan in question understood his folly and apologised profusely for the same.

My apologies🙏@iTIGERSHROFF.I just tried to Ovrcome from my fear of heights as i always did But this time i got injured and also realized that this is wrong way to do that stunts.I know you are explaining me because you love and care for us all.I feel so guilty for this mistake. — Aman_tigerian (@Amanmishra_9_9) November 26, 2017

But I promise that i will never repeat this mistake again😢

I never dreamed that someday I would disappointed u @iTIGERSHROFF ..really i feel so bad 😭 from the depth of my heart . Next time i will keep saftey first on my mind🙇

IF POSSIBLE PLEASE FORGIVE ME ..😭😭😭

😢😢 — Aman_tigerian (@Amanmishra_9_9) November 26, 2017

Fans need to know where to draw the line when they hero worship their stars. They are humans too and they conduct such deadly stunts under extreme supervision. Kudos to you Tiger!