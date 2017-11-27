Tiger Shroff calls a fan STUPID for trying a dangerous stunt – read tweet

Tiger Shroff is the perfect role model for the new generation. He is so grounded and rational that you will be surprised. He understands the responsibility a star has towards his fans and thus he didn’t hesitate to call one of his admirers stupid when the latter tried to do a life-risking stunt. It’s high time people realise their favourite stars will not applaud them when they do something so nonsensical.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter in Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2? Karan Johar calls it ‘baseless’ and ‘untrue’

It so happened that a fan of the actor posted a video on Twitter wherein he can be seen trying to fight his fear of heights. He jumps from a high wall on the ground and is left with a sprained ankle. He even limps after he lands on the ground. But he takes it all as an attempt to fight his fear. Tiger wasn’t amused at all. He reprimanded him with strong words for doing such a silly thing. He even requested the guy to not do such things in future as superheroes in films do it in a controlled environment. Check out his tweet right here…

Fortunately, the fan in question understood his folly and apologised profusely for the same.

Fans need to know where to draw the line when they hero worship their stars. They are humans too and they conduct such deadly stunts under extreme supervision. Kudos to you Tiger!