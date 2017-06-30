Tiger Shroff defends Soha Ali Khan after she gets trolled for wearing a saree for her baby shower – Watch video

Soha Ali Khan found herself in the middle of a silly controversy recently. So, she happened to post a picture with her hubby dearest, Kunal Khemmu, in which she was wearing a saree. It was a happy pic from her baby shower, and it happened to be Eid that day. She was attacked by online trolls for wearing a saree being a Muslim. Umm…because f*ck logic. People on her Twitter as well as Instagram account started trolling her and called her non-Muslim and alleged that she has turned into a Hindu. While one troll wrote, “Dislike Soha Ali khan. Wdf image wearing . I swear she’s not a Muslim ! Can’t even say it’s Eid.”

When Tiger Shroff was asked to comment on the incident at an event today, his reply was a perfect retort to the trolls. Tiger said, “What is my take? Everybody has a freedom of speech. Everybody has the right to do or don’t do what they like or not. Soha ma’am is a respected artist in the industry and a respected citizen, and that being said I don’t think she has done anything wrong personally by wearing a saree. Honestly, I don’t see anything wrong. Everybody has their own opinions to make.” Well, dear Tiger, you certainly voiced your opinion well.

Tiger will be next seen in the dance-based film, Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan. He is cast alongside Nidhhi Aggerwal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie. Munna Michael is slated to release on July 21. Tiger has also voiced for Peter Parker in the upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Hindi dubbed version. “I can’t express enough my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play,” Tiger said in a statement.