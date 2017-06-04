Tiger Shroff is ‘ABS’-olutely pumped up for the Munna Michael trailer and so are we – view pic

Are they for real? No seriously! Just look at those abs man! So here’s the latest still from Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael, the trailer of which is all set to hit the web tomorrow. While we always knew Tiger is this perfect combination of hot bod and sexy moves but little did we expect he’ll bowl us over with his envious body, even before the trailer release. How many points for Tiger’s 8 pack of awesomeness on the scale of 1- 10? I’m guessing nothing below 10, right? Also read: Fans will unlock Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael trailer – here’s how

Not to mention, Munna Michael is special for Tiger for quite a few reasons. Being a dance based film, Tiger will get to showcase his dancing skills to the fullest. He will also get to pay a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson in the movie and with that said, there’s also a lot of scope for action in the film, thus giving Tiger an opportunity to flaunt his deadly flying kicks. In addition to this, Munna Michael also marks his third venture with mentor- director Sabbir Khan after Baaghi and Heropanti which in itself is an added advantage and last but not the least, the bandana that Tiger has used in the film is said to be a precious gift from his dad Jackie Shroff. So yea, that way Munna Michael is everything that Tiger desires for as an actor. With the stills coming out, we don’t see any reason why this film won’t fly as high as Tiger.

Here’s what Tiger posted on Instagram:

#MunnaMichaelTrailer tomorrow 🙂 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Just yesterday the makers had also released an intriguing picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the villain in the film. In fact, we hear how this time Nawaz will not just do what he’s best at(acting) but also wear the dancing shoes to match steps with Tiger. Now that would be one interesting dance-off, isn’t it? Let’s await the trailer tomorrow and then conclude if the film is worth all the hype or no. Stay tuned!