Tiger Shroff is closely following his idol Hrithik Roshan’s footsteps and we can prove it

Tiger Shroff is a self-proclaimed Hrithik Roshan fan. He has often said that he follows Roshan completely. He aspires to be him, someone who is a complete package as an actor. HR is gorgeous looking, dances like a dream and can act amazingly well. So he would want to ape him. Often, you have seen him giving tribute to Hrithik with videos where Tiger is seen dancing to his popular hits. His love for Hrithik is unabashed and it seems he has started following the Krrish actor so much that it has become evident in his films as well. In real life too, he can be seen aping HR. We have a few instances of his hero worship for Hrithik which is rubbing on to him professionally and personally as well. (Also read: Did you know Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 has a Hrithik Roshan connection?)

Dance like him

Starting from something which we observed just now, the Munna Michael trailer left us with no doubts that Tiger has emulated Hrithik completely in the film. Even the dance poses are similar to his. Here’s a glimpse of the same…

Click for Munna Michael trailer

Now check Hrithik Roshan dancing…



Look like him

Tiger has even started to look like him. Picture this…

Body basics

We even found similarities in the way they had doled up themselves in their formative years in the industry. Guess Tiger is following his idol to the T.

Superhero bond

If that isn’t enough, he is the only young actor who turned superhero and emulated his superhero. Even the suit looks almost the same.

Now do you agree with us or not. Isn’t Tiger increasingly turning into a mirror image of Hrithik Roshan? That’s what you call idol love. You feel so passionately for your source of inspiration that traces of him start showing on you and Tiger, we love that bit in you.