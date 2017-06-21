Tiger Shroff on voicing Spider-Man in Hindi: I can’t express enough my excitement

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is the voice of Spider-Man in the Hindi version of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, says it is one superhero character he always wanted to play.

“I can’t express enough my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play,” Tiger said in a statement.

The actor had announced his association with the project on his social media handles earlier on Tuesday.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing the film in India on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tiger says it’s “a fun, action-filled roller-coaster ride and is unlike any other Spider-Man films you may have seen earlier”.

“I hope audiences like me as Spidey’s voice in Hindi,” added the actor, known for his agile action sequences and fluid dance moves.

On roping in Tiger to voice a superhero with universal appeal, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said: “Tiger is not just a youth icon but has a strong appeal among family audiences, who prefer clean entertainers. Tiger’s appeal and popularity extends to the millennials.

“For us, it’s not just the voice but also the fact that Tiger embodies dexterity and physical agility that one associates with Spider-Man, which makes this association truly special and exciting.”