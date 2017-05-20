Tiger Shroff slips into Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo role like a BOSS – here’s the first look

Tiger Shroff is making sure he will be making the action territory in Bollywood. Thanks to his immaculate skills in martial arts, we know for the fact Tiger can pull off off any role that has action chops in plenty. His debut movie, Heropanti, had a nice blend of action, and the same goes for his second movie, Baaghi. Both movies were successes at the box office. His third film, A Flying Jatt, was a flop but many say it was because of the movie relying too much on VFX and less of his action skills that disappointed Tiger’s fans. But going by his upcoming movies, we are sure that Tiger has understood what is expected from him, and Munna Michael and Baaghi 2 look to make sure they work on his strengths,

And now he is going to get into Sylvester Stallone’s shoes. Yes, you heard it right. Tiger Shroff will be starring in the official remake of Rambo, perhaps the first movie of the franchise, First Blood. The actor has taken it to Insta to share the first look of the movie, where he is seen in a bare-bodied appearance, all grim and fierce, and shooting at someone unseen with his huge gun. We don’t know how great an idea it is to remake the iconic Rambo, but even Tiger agrees with our apprehensions as he captioned the pic as, ‘Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later. #RamboRemake. #greatestactionheroofalltime #legend #irreplacable‬ #rambo.’ Earlier when he spoke to a newspaper about taking on the role, he had insisted that he has no plans to replace Sly. He had said, “Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood.”

BTW, here is the original poster of the first Rambo movie…

The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who had earlier remade the Tom Cruise-starrer Knight and Day with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as Bang Bang. Speaking to the same newspaper, Siddharth Anand had revealed, “Rambo is one of the most iconic action blockbuster films from my generation. I grew up looking up to heroes such as Stallone, and in a time where the Indian industry is lacking action characters of Rambo’s caliber, this is a perfect time to introduce Tiger in this role.”

Rambo will begin shooting next year.