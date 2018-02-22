Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2’s action packed trailer garners over 60 million views in just 24 hours

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has been one of anticipated release since its inception. The makers along with the lead cast launched the action-packed trailer and we must say it has blown us completely. The action sequences and the high-octane stunts looked impressive to the core. The is not released yet and has already started shattering records in the digital world. In merely 24 hours, the trailer of Baaghi 2 has garnered over 60 million, which is indeed a humungous number.

The cumulative viewership is based on digital (YouTube + Facebook+ Hotstar) and Broadcast (Star TV Network). Tiger Shroff who helms the role of a battle-hardened officer has left fans awestruck while Disha Patani too packs a punch in the trailer. The 60 million is attributed to 20 million from a combined view count of Facebook and YouTube. The 40 million is attributed to hotstar and the roadblock across Star network at 7.57 PM yesterday.

Baaghi 2 trailer which was launched with over 200 Baaghis welcomed the Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Race Course who made a grand entry in a helicopter and then headed to PVR Lower Parel. (Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s leap of faith in the Baaghi 2 trailer took us back to SRK’s Main Hoon Naa and Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper)

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 releases in theatres on March 30, 2018. Earlier the film was slated to release on April 27 but later it was preponed to March 30. In fact, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is so impressed with Baaghi 2 that he already announced Baaghi 3, which will again feature Tige Shroff and will be directed by Ahmed Khan. Anyway, do you think the action film will become Tiger Shroff’s first Rs 100 crore film? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…