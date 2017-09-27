Tiger Shroff to lock horns with his idol Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s next venture!

Dreams do come true. We all are aware of Tiger Shroff’s admiration for Hrithik Roshan. The actor has often iterated that he looks up to Hrithik and considers him his idol. Hrithik, too, has reciprocated with love for the new kid on the block. In fact, Hrithik roped in Tiger to promote his apparel brand HRX. Well, times have changed now. The actors are currently engaging in a war of words on Twitter, and a hashtag #HrithikVsTiger is trending on the micro-blogging site. But, it won’t take a genius to decode that this is all for a project. Yep, Tiger has finally bagged a project with Hrithik.

The actors are not having a public fall out on Twitter but are engaging in a build up for announcing their new project. And this won’t be an ad that they will feature together in, but a full fledged film that will have them lock horns with each other. Yash Raj Films is all set to announce their next project in which Tiger and Hrithik will be playing the lead roles. The untitled movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand. As per tweets by the actors, the movie is going to be an out an out action flick. It will, probably, see Tiger play Hrithik’s protege, who turns against him. The release date has been declared as January 25, 2019. Yep, a wait of more than a year.

A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesnt teach his student. @iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 27, 2017

Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 27, 2017

Bring it on! Presenting @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF in YRF’s next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on 25th Jan’19 #HrithikVsTiger — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2017

Hrithik Roshan will return to the YRF camp after a long time. They have had a huge hit like Dhoom 2 to their credit. What magic will they create this time? We can only imagine. ALSO READ: Was Hrithik Roshan the first choice for the Rambo remake? Tiger Shroff finally clears the air!

Also, this untitled project will mark the reunion of Sidharth and Hrithik after Bang Bang. Not to forget, Sidharth is also directing Tiger in the Indian remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

Other movies on YRF’s roster are Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan, and Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Wow! That is quite a cool sheet. Can’t wait, YRF!