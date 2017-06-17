Tiger Shroff to start Baaghi 2 in August 2017

Tiger Shroff is just three films old but in this short career of his, he has made a name for himself, so much so that viewers wait for his film with baited breathe. And is upcoming film Munna Michael is no different, even though it is a month away from its release, it is already highly awaited. Apart from Munna Michael, there is one more Tiger Shroff film which has been the talk of the town since its first look launch and that one is sequel to his 2016 superhit, Baaghi, titled Baaghi 2. While Baaghi was directed by Sabbir Khan with he has collaborated in three of his four films including Munna Michael, the sequel will be helmed by choreographer turned director, Ahmed Khan.

And if a report by Mumbai Mirror is to be believed then the shooting of the film will start in August 2017, right after the release of Munna Michael. It’ll be month-long schedule in Delhi, where Tiger will be seen donning long hair as he’ll shoot alongside his alleged girlfriend, Disha Patani and later he’ll be seen in crew cut for the remaining portions of the film. Also read: Remo D’Souza loved Tiger Shroff’s moves in Munna Michael – watch video!

Revealed a source to Mirror that after wrapping his schedule in Delhi, Tiger will head to China in September. Not just that he’ll be trained under action director Tony Ching for a month learning different styles of Wushu (a martial art and a full-contact sport ). Source added, “Since Baaghi had a lot of action, the idea is to give the audience an advanced level of martial arts this time around. Director Ahmed Khan has been researching on the action for months now.” Source also revealed that the makers are planning to wrap the film by the year end. “The film will be shot across multiple locations, including Goa, Ladakh and China.”