Tiger Shroff: With Rambo remake, we are paying a tribute to Sylvester Stallone

Tiger Shroff is one of the best when it comes to performing action scenes on screen, if not the best. Now imagine Tiger Shroff in a Rambo movie, how badass will it be! By now we all know Tiger Shroff is doing a remake of Sylvester Stallone starrer cult Rambo. When Tiger released the poster of his Rambo remake it sent his fans into a state of frenzy and unexpectedly he got a response from original Rambo, Sylvester Stallone himself.

When he was asked about it, he told HT Cafe, “I thought it wasn’t real at first, but then I saw that it was his verified account. I thought I was dreaming. It was surreal; I was at a loss for words and I didn’t know how to respond. It was kind of him to write the words he did. I didn’t know if I could thank him enough. I want him to know that there is no way anybody can replace him. We’re paying a tribute to him.” Also read: After getting into Rambo’s shoes, Tiger Shroff now wants to get his hands on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man suit

When asked if Sly is one of his idol, he said, “Who isn’t a fan of Sylvester Stallone? When you think of action, his name is synonymous with it. He has set the benchmark so high for us.”

However, he admitted that there is pressure to deliver as he said, “He is definitely watching. We don’t want to let him down in any way. It is still his character, but I will also add my own interpretation of the character.” Also read: Forget ‘wrecking’ Rambo, Sylvester Stallone actually wishes Tiger Shroff good luck for the remake

Tiger is known for his unmatchable action sequences, when asked about action in Rambo remake, he said, “It will definitely have huge scale and stylised action. Siddharth Anand, the director, is great when it comes to scale. It’s about fighting on all terrains. There will definitely be a lot of action, but it’s more about the character, who has been through a lot at a young age. You want to feel for the character, and you want to understand why he is doing what he is doing. Suddenly, when the shift happens, why he is fighting or for what he is fighting — it’s all about hoping that the audience will fall for the character. The action is more of a decorative element.”