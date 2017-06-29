Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk to battle it out at the box office on July 21

Tiger Shroff might not have expected to face any clash on July 21 as Munna Michael releases. However, looks like he just got a tough competition in the name of Christopher Nolan. Now we all know what a fine filmmaker he is and that he has managed to bring forth some of the most splendid work on big screen. So it’s going to be quite a mighty challenge to face a contender so fine and take winning shots at the box office. Now, with Tiger’s immense fan following, especially in the younger demography, we doubt he would have much to worry about. The promotions of the film have been going on superbly.

The young actor’s youngster fans are super pumped up for the film. Using dance to promote the film is quite a good tactic. Considering how the actor’s fans are mostly from the performing arts arena, it makes good sense to bring the fraternity of dance together. After A Flying Jatt’s debacle, Munna Michael success is a mission for Tiger. The film also stars Nidhi Aggarwal, who will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

On the other hand, Dunkirk’s war drama is not to be underestimated. The filmmaker promises that the film would be just as expected – very realistic. Starring Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh, Dunkirk centres on the British evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches and harbour of the French city going by the same name, during World War II. The film also marks the debut of One Direction singer Harry Styles.

For all the 1D fans, this becomes a huge deal that one of their boys is making a movie debut. That too, in a Nolan movie, produced by Warner Bros. It’s such a big deal! Anyway, so obviously, having said that, fandom of the singer would obviously not miss out watching this movie. It sort of become a selling point for audience, especially fans who have swooned over the Sign of the Times hitmaker. Anyway, we’re curious to know which one manages to win the audience’s heart!

