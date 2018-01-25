Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2 pushes Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to January 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar announced the release date of his film, Student of the Year 2. The Tiger Shroff-starrer is slated to release on November 23 this year. There was a chance that this movie might have clashed with the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. But now the latest update is that Hrithik’s film has been pushed back to January 25, 2019. Yep, all fans will now have to wait for one whole year to see Hrithik on the big screen.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, broke the news about this postponement on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Super30, the Anand Kumar biopic that was slated for release on 23 Nov 2018, will now release on 25 Jan 2019… Stars Hrithik Roshan… Directed by Vikas Bahl… #RepublicDayWeekend” Two days back Hrithik began shooting for his film on the auspicious day of Sarawati Puja. He tweeted, “On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort.”

#Super30, the Anand Kumar biopic that was slated for release on 23 Nov 2018, will now release on 25 Jan 2019… Stars Hrithik Roshan… Directed by Vikas Bahl… #RepublicDayWeekend — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2018

Interestingly, Hrithik and Tiger were supposed to collaborate for an untitled YRF venture which was going to be a dance action flick. But Hrithik moved on to the Anand Kumar biopic before that, as per a report by DNA. “Earlier, it was supposed to begin in April but Hrithik will shoot Super 30 first. So, Tiger decided to swap the dates of their film together with those earmarked for SOTY 2,” a source was quoted as saying to DNA. And now, both the actors have avoided a massive box-office clash with each other.

We cannot wait for all the three movies to hit the theatres -Student of the Year 2, Super 30 and the dance-action film. Which film are you excited about the most? Tell us in comments below!