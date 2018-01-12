Tiger Zinda Hai all set to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai has shattered every possible record at the box office. The espionage thriller has achieved new milestones not only in India but also in the overseas markets. In three weeks, the film has raked in the whopping collections of Rs 318. 86 crore. With this business, Tiger Zinda Hai will soon beat the lifetime collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. The film is expected to achieve this feat by today or tomorrow at the box office.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture currently holds the seventh position after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3 in the list of top worldwide grossers of all time. Talking about the huge success of the film Salman Khan said, “For us, it is the audiences love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.” (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai’s Swag Se Swagat becomes the fastest Bollywood number to clock 200 million plus views on YouTube)

Tiger Zinda Hai which is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films also stars Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra and Sajjad Delafrooz in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. The film is currently the fifth highest grosser of all time behind Baahubali 2, Dangal, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and will grab the fourth position in the list by today or tomorrow. But do you think it will surpass Dangal’s business to become the highest Bollywood grosser of all time? Share your thoughts in the comment below.