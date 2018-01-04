Tiger Zinda Hai beats Dhoom 3 to become Katrina Kaif’s highest grosser of all time

Tiger Zinda Hai has turned out to be a huge box office winner. After shattering several records at the ticket windows and doing a humungous business of Rs 286.46 crore, the espionage thriller has become the highest grosser of Katrina Kaif by surpassing the collections of Dhoom 3, which had collected Rs 284 crore. Interestingly, both the films are bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film is all set to enter the Rs 300 crore club and will become the first film of Katrina Kaif to do so. Since there is no big release on the coming Friday, we are expecting Tiger Zinda Hai to dominate the box office.

The great buzz, larger than life action, fantastic reviews and the star power of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is making this film an All Time Blockbuster. Made on the lavish budget of Rs 150 crore (cost of production – Rs 130 crore, print and advertising – Rs 20 crore) Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the widest Bollywood releases across the globe. After the surprising disappointment with Tubelight, Salman Khan came with a bang with this action entertainer and proved why he is known as the king of box office. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 13: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s actioner remains steady, collects Rs 286.46 crore)

Katrina will surely have a reason to cheer with Tiger Zinda Hai, as her recent films like Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor performed miserably at the box office. The mega action entertainer, which also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra, Siddharth Basu, Girish Karnad and Sajjad Delafrooz has received fantastic reviews from the critics across the country and even from the international markets. The film has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the global market and will soon achieve the elite Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office.