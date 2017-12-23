Tiger Zinda Hai beats Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3 to becomes Katrina Kaif’s highest box office opener ever

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai has taken off and how! The film has not only impressed the audience, but also raked in Rs 33.75 crore at the box office on day one. With that the film has broken a couple of records, but little does anyone know that TZH is now also Katrina’s highest opener. Yes, Tiger Zinda Hai has beaten the likes of Ek Tha Tiger and Dhoom 3‘s opening to become the actress’ highest opening day grosser ever! The actress has several hits in her kitty, but looks like this one is going to be her biggest yet.

If you look at the opening day collections of her all her films, then you will realise that Tiger Zinda Hai tops this list with a first day collection of Rs 33.75 crore. Ek Tha Tiger comes in second place with a collection of Rs 32.93 crore on day one. Dhoom 3 (Rs 32.22 crore), Bang Bang (Rs 27.54 crore) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Rs 15.23 crore) follow suit and complete her list of top 5 box office openers of all time. What do you guys have to say about this achievement by Tiger Zinda Hai? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Top 10 openers of all time: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai grabs the fifth spot)

In the meantime, Katrina Kaif is also a part of two big releases next year – Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanad L Rai film and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan. So don’t be surprised to see either of these two overtake Tiger Zinda Hai‘s opening day collection next year. Or will it? Well, it is something to wait and watch. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Tiger Zinda Hai right here.