Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the first Rs 300 crore club film of Katrina Kaif

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai has shattered every possible record at the box office. With the whopping collections of Rs 309.16 crore, the film is currently the second highest grosser of the year after Baahubali 2 which stands tall with the business of Rs 511 crore. While Tiger Zinda Hai marks the third 300 crore film of Salman Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, it is the first film of Katrina Kaif to achieve this rare feat. Katrina Kaif’s previous highest grosser was Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 which had collected Rs 284 crore at the box office. Interestingly, both the films are produced by Yash Raj Films.

Tiger Zinda Hai will surely give a huge smile on Katrina Kaif's face as her last films like Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor failed miserably at the box office. Interestingly, all her successful films like Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan are bankrolled by YRF. It is currently the fifth highest grosser of all time behind Baahubali 2, Dangal, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and since there is no competition for the film currently, we are expecting Tiger Zinda Hai to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan and grab the fourth position in the list.

Tiger Zinda Hai marks the second collaboration between Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan, which had also entered the Rs 300 crore club. Actress Katrina Kaif has also previously worked with director Ali Abbas Zafar in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, which was also a successful venture at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai which is the sequel to 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger also stars Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra and Sajjad Delafrooz in key roles.