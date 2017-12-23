Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film has a ROARING start, earns Rs 33.75 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai has taken a roaring start as the film raked in Rs 33.75 crore on day one. Everyone expected the film to rake in Rs 30 – 40 crore on day one and it did just that! In fact, considering that the film released on a non-holiday Friday, this is a huge achievement. Talking about the fantastic start it took, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “Tiger ROARS. Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start. #TigerZindaHai Fri Rs 33.75 crore. India biz. 4600 screens.”

The fact that the film had a wide release (4600 screens), it was a sequel to a hit movie like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), it had such a fantastic pre-release buzz, it was a massy film with a lot of action and romance and it saw the reunion of Salman – Katrina after five long years, we always knew Tiger Zinda Hai would start off well. In fact, with such a massive collection, Salman’s film is now the highest opener for a Bollywood film in 2017. It is also the second highest opener of 2017, right after Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 41 crore, Hindi dubbed version). Isn’t this a huge achievement? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1 early estimates: Salman Khan’s film earns a whopping Rs 65 crore plus in the worldwide market)

In the meantime, Tiger Zinda Hai has got fantastic reviews from both the critics as well as the public. Our film critic and Editor in Chief, Tushar P Joshi also mentioned in his review, “Surrender yourself to Tiger and Zoya’s charm and watch Tiger Zinda Hai for the sheer value of what it offers – adrenaline rushing entertainment. Salman’s superstardom hasn’t got such a good homage by a director in a very long time. It is a full paisa vasool entertainer.” Several people on social media have also been raving about the movie. With such a fantastic word of mouth publicity developing for the movie, we expect it to grow over the first weekend and post a huge amount at the end of it. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the updates about Tiger Zinda Hai right here.