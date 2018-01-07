Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 16: Salman Khan’s film crosses 300-cr mark, becomes YRF’s biggest hit, above Sultan and Dhoom 3

The immense hard work put in by the team of Tiger Zinda Hai has paid off handsomely. The film has crossed the 300 crore mark in the Indian box office making it the highest grosser for Yash Raj Films ever. On the second spot is Sultan. With three Salman Khan films in the banner’s top five grossers in past couple of years, we can expect the association to get stronger by the day. Salman and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar have bettered own records with this flick. TZH crossed Rs 50 crores in two days and 100-crore in day three. Here is the lowdown shared by Taran Adarsh, noted trade analyst. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 15: Salman Khan’s action entertainer is rock-steady, expected to cross 300-crore today)

#TigerZindaHai is Yash Raj’s HIGHEST GROSSER so far… Overtakes #Sultan [now at No 2], #Dhoom3 [now at No 3], #EkThaTiger [now at No 4] and #JabTakHaiJaan [now at No 5]… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2018

And as you read this, #TigerZindaHai crosses ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]…#TigerZindaHai benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3

Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4

Crossed ₹ 200 cr: Day 7

Crossed ₹ 250 cr: Day 10

Crossed ₹ 300 cr: Day 16

India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2018

Tiger Zinda Hai sees Salman Khan returning as RAW Agent Avinash Singh Rathore. He leads a peaceful life in Austria with wife, Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and son but is summoned to rescue nurses captured by fundamentalists. The plot inspired by the story of nurses being held hostage by ISIS has been appreciated. Superb action, brilliant background score and fab visuals made TZH a treat for film buffs in December 2017. Stay tuned for more updates…