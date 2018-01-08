Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 17: Salman Khan’s film remains rock-steady in the overseas markets, collects Rs 118.39 crore

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai continues to shatter box office records at the worldwide box office. After entering the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic market, the espionage thriller continued its dominance in the international markets as well. In 17 days it has grossed Rs 118.39 crore in the international markets and will cross the Rs 120 crore mark by today. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official collections on his Twitter handle, “#TigerZindaHai is racing towards $ 20 million in the international arena… Overseas total after Weekend 3: $ 18.64 mn [₹ 118.39 cr]…”

The film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office and currently holds the seventh position after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3 in the list of top worldwide grossers of all time. Talking about the huge success of the film Salman Khan said, “For us, it is the audiences love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.” (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the third fastest entrant to Rs 300 crore club after Baahubali 2 and Dangal)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra and Sajjad Delafrooz in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. The film is all set to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime business (Rs 320.34 crore) at the domestic market to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. But do you think it can achieve the Rs 350 crore mark? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.