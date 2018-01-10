Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 19: Salman Khan’s film remains steady, earns Rs 314.44 crore

After witnessing a considerable dip, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai managed to remain rock-steady at the box. The espionage thriller raked in Rs 2.56 crore yesterday and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 314.44 crore. Trade analyst termed the film blockbuster and shared the collections on his Twitter account, “#TigerZindaHai is ROCK-STEADY… [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr. Total: ₹ 314.44 cr. India biz. #TZH… BLOCKBUSTER.”

The film has already crossed the Rs 550 crore mark at the global box office and currently holds the seventh position after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3 in the list of top worldwide grossers of all time. Talking about the huge success of the film Salman Khan said, “For us, it is the audiences love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.” (Also Read: Even Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2’s box office success could NOT save Bollywood in 2017; here’s why we say so)

Tiger Zinda Hai will surely give a huge smile on Katrina Kaif’s face as her last films like Jagga Jasoos, Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor failed miserably at the box office. Interestingly, all her successful films like Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan are bankrolled by YRF. It is currently the fifth highest grosser of all time behind Baahubali 2, Dangal, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and since there is no competition for the film currently, we are expecting Tiger Zinda Hai to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan and grab the fourth position in the list.