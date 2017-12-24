Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s actioner crosses the Rs 100 crore mark in the worldwide market

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the biggest and most anticipated films of the year. So it was a known fact that when the film would hit the theatres on December 22, it would go on a record breaking spree. And looks like it has done just that! After starting off with a phenomenal opening occupancy across the world on day one, the film saw a fantastic upward trend on day 2. This has enabled Tiger Zinda Hai to cross the Rs 100 mark already. Yes, we aren’t kidding, TZH has managed to gross Rs 100 crore in the worldwide market in just two days. As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “.@BeingSalmanKhan – #KatrinaKaif ‘s #TigerZindaHai crosses the Rs 100 crore Gross at the Worldwide Box office in 2 days.”

In the domestic market itself, TZH has raked in a gross collection of Rs 97 crore (Rs 69.40 crore nett) at the end of two days. In the overseas market, the film has earned in excess of Rs 5 crore from just the UK, Australia and New Zealand markets. We are waiting for the official figures from the US and UAE markets and we expect it to be in excess of Rs 20 crore. So quite clearly, Tiger Zinda Hai has cemented its place in the Rs 100 crore club already. Ain't that cool?

In the meantime, people can't stop gushing about the film, its story, its execution, the actions sequences and the romance. With such a positive word of mouth publicity flowing for the film, we are sure it will continue raking in the moolah and end the extended first weekend on a high.