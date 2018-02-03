Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office collection day 43: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s action entertainer rakes in 338.34 cr in the domestic market so far

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is rocking the box office but Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to hold fort very well in front of the historical magnum opus. The film made Rs 15 lakhs on Friday and now its total at the India box office is 338.34 crore. This makes it one of the Salman and Katrina’s most successful films ever. It is also a huge hit for Yashraj. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account…

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a kickass action film about a rescue mission. It is inspired by the incident where the ISIS held Indian nurses hostages in Tikrit and their great escape. The film also featured Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Anupriya Goenka and Sajjad Delafrooz in key roles. The story of Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around a raw agent Tiger, who comes back after a sabbatical to help the country’s intelligence rescue these nurses from the jaws of death. The film was shot across five countries, India, Greece, Morocco, Austria and Abu Dhabi. The total budget was Rs 150 crore including promotion and advertising. (Also Read: What does Tiger Zinda Hai’s success mean for Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Bharat?)

#TigerZindaHai – OVERSEAS – Total after Week 6: $ 20.30 mn [₹ 130.07 cr]…

USA-Canada: $ 5.929 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 7.122 mn

UK: $ 2.367 mn

RoW: $ 4.882 mn

Few cinemas yet to report. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr

Week 2: ₹ 85.51 cr

Week 3: ₹ 27.31 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.89 cr

Week 5: ₹ 5.81 cr

Week 6: ₹ 2.63 cr

Total: ₹ 338.19 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

The film is all set to complete 50 days at the box office in the upcoming week. It is one of Salman’s most hit films after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Sultan. The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger, which had Salman as an Indian spy who falls in love with a Pakistani counterpart. The film has beaten Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime business (Rs 320.34 crore) at the domestic market to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. Everyone is keen to see if it will touch Rs 350 crore at the box office…