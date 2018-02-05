Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 45: Salman Khan’s film rakes in Rs 338.79 crore

Despite Padmaavat’s dominance, Tiger Zinda Hai continued to rake in moolah at the domestic market. The espionage thriller has entered in its seventh week and still managing to attract the audience in the theatre, which is a great achievement indeed. The film raked in Rs 27 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 338.79 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, “#TigerZindaHai [Week 7] Fri 15 lakhs, Sat 18 lakhs, Sun 27 lakhs. Total: ₹ 338.79 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH”

Tiger Zinda Hai has ruled the box office for over a month before Padmaavat arrived. Since there are very limited screens for the film, we are expecting it to end its theatrical run by next week during PadMan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Expressing his happiness about the film’s stupendous success, Salman Khan said in a statement: “I hope the industry has many more bigger successes this year. It is important that we see more hits, more blockbusters. It will expand our industry, provide more jobs for people and entertain audiences much more. I’m happy with the business that Tiger Zinda Hai has been doing at the box office.”Records are never ever-lasting. Records are meant to be broken and it’s good for new records to happen more frequently. It is healthy and extremely important.” (Also Read: Aamir Khan challenges Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to pose with a sanitary pad; view pic)

Lead actress also shared his joy about film’s tremendous box office run and said, “‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman’s biggest hit, Ali’s biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser – we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well.” The high-on-action entertainer is the third Salman movie to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark after “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Sultan”. Both “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai” helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and are produced by Yash Raj Films