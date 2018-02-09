Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 49: Salman Khan’s film rakes in Rs 339.08 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has completed seven weeks at the box office. Today the film is celebrating his 50 days at the ticket window. Despite the dominance of Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai has managed to survive well at the box office. Till now, the film has collected Rs 339.08 crore in the domestic market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, “#TigerZindaHai [Week 7] Fri 15 lakhs, Sat 18 lakhs, Sun 27 lakhs, Mon 8 lakhs, Tue 7 lakhs, Wed 7 lakhs, Thu 7 lakhs. Total: ₹ 339.08 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Anupriya Goenka and Sajjad Delafrooz in key roles. The story of Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around a raw agent Tiger, who takes on a mission to rescue 25 nurses who are kept as hostages in Iran. The film was shot across five countries and was made on the lavish budget of Rs 150 crore including promotion and advertising. Since Pad Man has released today, we are expecting Tiger Zinda Hai to end its theatrical run in this week. Interestingly, the film will be opened in 70 screens in Russia from February 15, making it the widest Bollywood release there. (Also Read: Chocolate Day 2018! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan; 11 hunks who remind us of our favourite treats)

The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. The film has beaten Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime business (Rs 320.34 crore) at the domestic market to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. But do you think it can achieve the Rs 350 crore mark? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.