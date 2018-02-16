Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 56: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film rakes in Rs 339.16

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai completed 50 days at the box office. Despite many several new releases, the espionage thriller managed to survive well in its eighth week by earning Rs 8 lakhs. After the theatrical rum of 56 days, the film has earned Rs 339.16 crore.

#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr

Week 2: ₹ 85.51 cr

Week 3: ₹ 27.31 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.89 cr

Week 5: ₹ 5.81 cr

Week 6: ₹ 2.63 cr

Week 7: ₹ 89 lakhs

Week 8: ₹ 8 lakhs

Total: ₹ 339.16 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2018

Apart from becoming Salman and Katrina’s biggest hit, the film has also become the fourth highest grosser of all time after Baahubali 2, Dangal and PK. By looking at the current trend, it seems Tiger Zinda Hai will not be able to beat PK (Rs 340 crore) as it might end its theatrical by this week. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Expressing his happiness about the film’s stupendous success, Salman Khan said in a statement: “I hope the industry has many more bigger successes this year. It is important that we see more hits, more blockbusters. It will expand our industry, provide more jobs for people and entertain audiences much more. I’m happy with the business that Tiger Zinda Hai has been doing at the box office.”Records are never ever-lasting. Records are meant to be broken and it’s good for new records to happen more frequently. It is healthy and extremely important.”(Also Read: Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation might get blacklisted by BMC; find out why)

Lead actress also shared his joy about film’s tremendous box office run and said, “‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman’s biggest hit, Ali’s biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser – we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well.”