Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: Salman Khan’s film remains super-strong in the international markets, earns Rs 79.84 crore

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is creating a storm at the worldwide box office. The espionage thriller, which crossed the Rs 200 crore club at the domestic market, has done exceedingly well in the international markets by raking in Rs 79.84 crore in its opening week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas collections on his Twitter account, “#TigerZindaHai packs a SOLID TOTAL Overseas… Collects $ 12.50 mn [₹ 79.84 cr] in Week 1…”

USA-Canada: $ 3.654 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 4.330 mn

UK: $ 1.330 mn

RoW: $ 3.186 mn

Few cinemas yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial venture has performed extremely well in the markets of USA, Canada and UAE-GCC. Tiger Zinda Hai has already crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark at the worldwide box office and it is expected to achieve more new milestones. The mega action entertainer, which also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra, Siddharth Basu and Sajjad Delafrooz has received fantastic reviews from the critics across the country and even from the international markets. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai fails to conquer Baahubali 2 and Sultan in the first week, but is still a winner at the box office; here’s how)

The star power of Salman Khan is clearly visible through the whopping numbers at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai will now enjoy the New Year weekend, which will give this film a further boost in the business. The film is the sequel to 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. By looking at the collections, we are expecting Tiger Zinda Hai to become the third 300 crore film of Salman Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Do you think the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.