Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 9: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is unstoppable, earns Rs 232.52 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable at the box office. We expected the film to make good jump in the collections, and we were damn right! Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest “#TigerZindaHai is UNSTOPPABLE… Expected to cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr. Total: ₹ 232.52 cr. India biz. #TZH I(sic).” Yep! On its second Saturday (December 30), TZH managed to earn Rs 14.92 crore thereby taking its total to Rs 232.52 crore. So by the end of today (December 31), we can expect the film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office.

We told you that with Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman has beat his own record that he set with Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which released in 2015. The lifetime collections of PRDP stand at Rs 210.16 crore, while TZH’s current total is Rs. 232.52 crore. However, it should be noted that the first day box office collections of PRDP is still higher when compared to Salman’s any other film. While PRDP managed to earn Rs 40.35 crore (slightly less than the highest grossing film of 2017 – Baahubali 2) on it’s first day, TZH made Rs 34.10 crore on the day of its release.

Produced under Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Salman and Katrina’s Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in 2012. It’s directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The first film was directed by Kabir Khan, who last directed Salman in Tubelight, which released earlier this year and turned out to be a dud.