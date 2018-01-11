Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai creates yet another box office record

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai has not only set the silver screen in fire, but also set the cash registers ringing ever since it released on December 22. The film took full advantage of the holiday season by raking in the moolah and breaking records left, right and centre. But when you thought that the film had achieved everything, it has gone ahead and created yet another record. The film has now crossed the four hundered crore mark, as it grossed Rs 402.48 crore (Rs 314.44 crore nett) at the domestic box office in 19 days. This is a huge achievement! However, Tiger Zinda Hai is still the second fastest Salman Khan film to gross Rs 400 crore (Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still his fastest). Talking about this achievement, industry tracker and trade analyst, Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “@BeingSalmanKhan’s #TigerZindaHai crosses the Rs 400 crore gross box office collection mark in #India. All-India box office (Till Jan 9th): Nett – Rs 314.44 crore. Gross – Rs 402.48 crore.”

With no big release this weekend and a decent word of mouth publicity still flowing for the film, we expect it to continue raking in the moolah. The film is rock steady at the box office and with an estimated upward trend in the fourth weekend, Tiger Zinda Hai will surely cross Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘s lifetime box office collection (Rs 320.34 crore) soon. This will enable it to become Salman Khan’s highest box office grosser yet and break a few more records. Ain’t that cool? What do you guys think about Tiger Zinda Hai‘s magnificent run at the domestic ticket window? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Even Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2’s box office success could NOT save Bollywood in 2017 – here’s why we say so)

Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore (Cost of production – Rs 130 crore + Cost of publicity and advertisement – Rs 20 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai has already made a huge profit courtesy the box office collections and the pre release marketing deals. And with the film continuing its phenomenal box office run, we expect the profits to continue increasing. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Tiger Zinda Hai right here.