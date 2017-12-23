Tiger Zinda Hai fails to beat Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sultan; becomes Salman Khan’s third highest opener of all time

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has taken a flying start at the box office. Despite being a normal working day the espionage thriller raked in Rs 33.75 crore on its opening day. But the film has failed to become Salman’s highest opener of all time as it didn’t manage to beat the opening day collections of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore) and Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore). Tiger Zinda Hai has now become the third highest opener of Salman Khan.

Here are the top 10 openers of Salman Khan:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 40.35 crore

Sultan – 36.54 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 33.75 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 32.93 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 27.25 crore

Kick – Rs 26.40 crore

Bodyguard – Rs 21.60 crore

Tubelight – Rs 21.15 crore

Dabangg 2 – Rs 21.10 crore

Jai Ho – Rs 17.75 crore

Made on the lavish budget of Rs 150 crore (cost of production – Rs 130 crore, print and advertising – Rs 20 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai has got 4600 screens in India and 1100 screens in the international circuits, which makes it Salman Khan’s one of the widest releases ever. Looking at the scenario, we are expecting the film to enter the coveted club of Rs 100 crore in 3 days flat. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad Sajjad Delafrooz in key roles.(Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film has a ROARING start, earns Rs 33.75 crore)

Tiger Zinda Hai will also enjoy the extended weekend of Christmas and New Year, which will help it add more moolah at the box office. The film, which is the prequel to 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films. As per the critics and audience, Salman Khan has given one of his finest performances in Tiger Zinda Hai. Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.