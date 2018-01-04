Tiger Zinda Hai hit by the strike in Maharashtra; collections dip considerably

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is performing phenomenally well at the box office. After enjoying a great run during the New year weekend, the film remained rock-steady during the week days. While the dip from Tuesday to Wednesday was just around Rs 2 crore, the film witnessed a huge fall in Maharashtra due to the bandh yesterday. Since the theatres were shut, the owners of the cinema halls even refunded the ticket amount to the people who had booked online. As per a report on Box Office India, Tiger Zinda Hai lost around Rs 1 crore due to the disruption in the state.

Since now the situation is normal, we can expect some kind of growth in today and tomorrow’s collections. As there no new releases this week, and Tiger Zinda Hai will remain the first choice for moviegoers. The film has already become Katrina Kaif’s highest grosser of all time and will cross the Rs 300 crore mark by its third weekend. With this feat, it will also become Salman’s third Rs 300 crore movie after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai beats Dhoom 3 to become Katrina Kaif’s highest grosser of all time)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra and Sajjad Delafrooz in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around RAW agent Tiger, who takes down an army of enemies as he goes on an impossible mission to save nurses held hostage in war-torn Iraq. The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. As Tiger Zinda Hai has complete one week open to perform, we are expecting this espionage thriller to beat the collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and become the biggest grosser of Salman Khan. Do you think it can happen? Share your thoughts in comment section below.