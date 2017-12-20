Tiger Zinda Hai music review: The soundtrack of this espionage thriller is a treat for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans

One of the most loved onscreen couples, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are coming back together after five years, with Tiger Zinda Hai. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is based on the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL. While the trailer of the film and the two songs have created a huge buzz among the audience, here’s our review of the complete album…

Swag Se Swagat

Swag Se Swagat perfectly defines the ultimate swag and attitude of Salman Khan. The dancing number grabs your attention with its first beat itself. The energetic voices of Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin raise the bar and forces you to shake a leg. The hook line ‘Swag se karenge sabka swagat’ is becoming all the rage on social media. (Also Read: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wish fans a Happy New Year even before the release of Tiger Zinda Hai; watch video)

Dil Diyan Gallan

Though you might have been bowled over by the video of the track thanks to the mesmerising chemistry of Salman and Katrina, Dil Diyan Gallan is a musical delight as well. The soothing voice of Atif Aslam and the beautiful lyrics of Irshad Kamil will make you listen to this song on a loop. The song is easily one of the most melodious tunes of the year.

Zinda Hai

Zinda Hai aka the Tiger theme, which is composed by Julius Packiam, is the recreated version of its prequel theme, Ek Tha Tiger. Still, the composers have added extra elements to make it more adventurous and powerful. The fast-paced track is crooned by the energetic Sukhwinder Singh and the rap by Raftaar adds the perfect punch to it. The song also has some Arabic tunes, which goes well with the flow.

Daata Tu

Daata Tu seems to be another situational track in the film, which might come in a tough situation during Tiger and Zoya’s journey. The song seems to be a ray of hope in the espionage thriller, where the lead characters are asking God to show them the path. Daatu Tu somewhat reminds us of O Palan Hare from Lagaan and Ek Tu Hi Bharosa from Pukar, which were prayer songs as well. The soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal and the amazing lyrics by Irshad Kamil will be loved by the audience who love slow but powerful tracks and it might become a new addition to your playlist as well.

Tera Noor

Tera Noor is a rustic track with elements of Sufism. The powerful voice of Jyoti Nooran does complete justice to this song. Though this song might not enjoy longevity like film’s other track, experiencing it on the big screen may change our perception.

Dil Diyan Gallan (Unplugged)

The unplugged version of Dil Diyan Gallan reminds us of a similar version of Jag Ghoomeya, which was also sung by Neha Bhasin, like this song. In this version, we can notice the use of folk and traditional instruments in a subtle manner which matches properly with the voice of Neha. The song is good but you might not enjoy it as much as Atif’s version.

Our Verdict:

The album of Tiger Zinda Hai is a mixed bag of dancing numbers and soulful melodies. Vishal-Shekhar have once again come up with a soundtrack which will definitely receive a huge thumbs up from the audience, especially from Salman-Katrina fans.

Our Picks

Swag Se Swagat, Dil Diyan Gallan

Rating: 3.0 out of 5